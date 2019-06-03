Damiano Center’s Summer Food Corp Keeps Kids Busy for Summer

Whole Foods Co-op raised more than $10,000 for the program.

DULUTH, Minn. – School is almost out for kids in the Northland.

The Damiano Center in Duluth is getting ready to start their Summer Food Corp program to keep kids busy this summer and tackle issue of food disparities.

The program employs teens from the Damiano Center to help mentor younger kids.

They all learn to grow their own food at the Harbor Highlands Community Center.

The kids also learn about nutrition and how to turn those vegetables into meals.

“One of the most amazing things is to see the teens who were in it the first year come back and reminisce on what they grew and all the activities they did and take pride in it. At the end of the day this program is about taking pride in our community,” said Damiano Center’s Children’s Program Manager Ashley Grimm.

The Whole Foods Co–op recently raised more than $10,000 for the program through its “Round Up” campaign.

The campaign asks customers their round up their total at the register to the nearest dollar, with that change going to the program.

The money raised will allow the Damiano Center to employ three more teens for the program.

The Summer Food Corp begins on June 10th.