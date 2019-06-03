Duluth Monarch Buddies to Host 4th Annual Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – Environmental experts say the Monarch population has dwindled by 90 percent over the past 20 years.

To combat the issue and raise awareness, Duluth Monarch Buddies is hosting their 4th annual Duluth Monarch Festival Saturday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Coppertop Church in Duluth.

This year, free milkweed seeds will be given out to those attending the festival. Milkweed plants will also be available for purchase.

Milkweed is the only plant butterflies will lay eggs on.

Over the years festival organizers say the use of pesticides and climate change have cut down on the amount of milkweed across the country.

This year, Duluth Monarch Buddies will be planting milkweed seeds at the base of the ski hill at Chester Bowl.

