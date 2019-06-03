Duluth Police Investigate Domestic Violence Death

Authorities Continue to Investigate the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – A woman was pronounced dead following a report of domestic violence in the Chester Park Neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Chester Park Drive around 8:23 p.m. following a call from a child that their parents were fighting.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 40-year-old male with blood stained clothes. Inside the home officers found a 41-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and placed on an arrest hold at a local hospital. He will later be transferred to the St. Louis County Jail pending formal charges.

The Duluth Police continue to investigate the domestic violence homicide.