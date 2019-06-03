Fire Department Prepares for Water Safety this Summer

Department works to reinstall rescue stations.

DULUTH, Minn.- As beach season gets closer the Duluth Fire Department is working to reinstall the rescue stations along Park Point beaches.

The stations offered information and helpful tips, as well as a rescue ring to throw out to someone caught in a rip current.

They were destroyed by last October’s storms.

“What didn’t take our rescue stations last fall took them early this spring, with the, we had one left and this was gone after the ice came in and came back out,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie. “We’re also gonna be putting those signs in better locations to better serve people.”

“We want them out on before the beachhead.”

Consie said those stations should be up later this summer.

Meanwhile, they are confident in their new equipment like the jetski, which can reach speeds up to 45 mph, and the Marine 19 boat.