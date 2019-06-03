Huskies Shake Off Slow Start for Walk-Off Win in Extras

Duluth would score the game-winning run off a wild pitch in the 11th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dexter Swims would score on a wild pitch in the 11th inning as the Duluth Huskies came back to defeat St. Cloud 7-6 Monday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies shrugged off a slow start as they didn’t crack to scoreboard until the sixth inning. They would get two runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras and eventually get the win to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Tyler Lozano led the team with three hits on the day. Logan VanWey was the winning pitcher after going four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Duluth will be back on the road tomorrow for a three-game trip against the Rox.