MSHSL Votes Against Adding Shot Clock for High School Basketball

Minnesota will continue to be one of 42 states that do not use a shot clock for high school basketball.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors voted on several items Monday, including the addition of a shot lock for high school basketball. And the board voted against it 13–5.

Reports suggest that some of the issues with adding a shot clock are financial and logistical challenges. But according to David La Vaque of the Star Tribune, the board did speak optimistically about overcoming those challenges in the near future.

