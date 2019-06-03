Safety Tips When You Encounter A Rip Current

Beach season is vastly approaching but remaining safe is the main goal

DULUTH, Minn.- Know before you go. Beach season is coming and the more you know about rip currents the better your trip to the beach will be.

With the way the waves were whipping around Monday, it wouldn’t have been a good day out on the water. That’s why making sure you know the proper tips to avoid being swept away by a rip current.

“If you are getting pulled out don’t try and fight back to shore. Calm down, figure out what is going on and then go sideways and get out of that current”, said Jesse Schomberg, Assistant Director for Outreach at Minnesota Sea Grant.

