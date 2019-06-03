Scott Sandelin Reportedly Speaking to NHL Team

This past weekend a report came out about a potential team interested in Sandelin.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ever since winning the national championship a month and a half ago, UMD Men’s Hockey Coach Scott Sandelin has said repeatedly that he is staying in Duluth, but that he would listen to any offers from the NHL.

This past weekend a report came out about a potential team interested in Sandelin.

According to Pierre Lebrun of TSN.com, Sandelin will be interviewed this week by the Anaheim Ducks.

Sandelin is coming off his second straight national championship and third overall at UMD in his 18 seasons with the Bulldog.

The Bulldog’s success comes in stark contrast to the Ducks’ 35-37 season this past year.