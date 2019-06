Strength In The Community $10K Scholarship Winner: Avantika D’Cruz-Wigren

DULUTH, Minn. – FOX 21 and National Bank of Commerce announced the $10,000 Strength in the Community $10,000 scholarship winner Monday night as Ashland High School student Avantika D’Cruz-Wigren.

This comes after 12 finalists were chosen from area high schools – all of whom will get $1,000 scholarships.

