Twin Ports Work Together To Tackle Growing Elder Abuse Issues

Nearly 2000 cases were reported in St. Louis County.

SUPERIOR, Wis-. June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

The cities of Duluth and Superior are working together to make residents more aware of elder abuse problems in the area.

Elder abuse is growing rapidly. According to the U.S. Census Bureau the sixty five and over population is expected to double by 2050. This creates the possibility for more elder abuse cases.

The Twin Ports kicked off Elder Abuse Awareness Month with a Mayoral Proclamation from Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

Nearly one out of 10 adults experience some form of abuse including financial and physical.

Mayor Paine says elder abuse is one of many issues that deserves attention from all communities.

“It really takes everyone in the Twin Ports community to not only recognize elder abuse but to recognize elders. Integrate them into the community, because the only way to prevent this problem is other people,” said Mayor Paine.

Organizations in the Twin Ports helping stop elder abuse, believe awareness is the first step.

They say being aware also means knowing the warning signs

“There’s a change in a person’s behavior. Not being involved in stuff they used to be involved in. They maybe aren’t getting their bills paid and there is reason to believe they have money,” said Esther Gieschen, Program coordinator for UWS Continuing Education.

Elder abuse is often committed by family or people closest to the victim.

In 2018, about 2000 elder abuse cases were reported in St. Louis County.

If you suspect a person is a victim of elder abuse, it is recommended to report it as soon as possible.

To report an elder abuse case call the Minnesota Adult Abuse Resource Center at 1-844-880-1574.