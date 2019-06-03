Two Arrested in Largest Heroin Seizure in History for Duluth Police

DULUTH, Minn. – Two individuals were arrested on Thursday following a drug bust by the Duluth Police Department and the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

According to authorities, two search warrants were executed simultaneously at an apartment in the 1500 block of Kenwood Avenue and a hotel room in the 200 block of West 1st Street on Thursday.

The search warrants were the result of a two month long investigation into a drug trafficking organization with possible sales of heroin in the area.

Investigators recovered approximately 4.3 pounds of heroin estimated at a street value of $350,000, a half-pound of cocaine, a loaded firearm, and $94,623 in U.S. currency.

“Our Duluth Police Department is constantly conducting excellent work in investigating these incidents and I support and thank them for what they do,” stated Mayor Emily Larson. “As we all know, we cannot arrest our way out of these problems, and I am proud that our team, and our community, has invested in outreach, education, and treatment resources to get people suffering addiction what they need. I stand with our entire community in our shared commitment to continue to tackle this problem head on.”

A 39-year-old male and a 36-year-old male were arrested as a result of the searches and are facing charges for aggravated first degree sale of a controlled substance.

The 36-year-old male is also facing charges for a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say he was out on bail for a first degree murder charge in Chicago at the time of his arrest.

They are being lodged at the St. Louis County Jail pending formal charges.