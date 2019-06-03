Update: Duluth Police Arrest man in Connection to East Hillside Shooting

The Suspect is Lodged at St. Louis County Jail

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police have identified a suspect in the Sunday East Hillside Neighborhood shooting.

According to authorities, a 20-year-old male was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on the 600 block of East Fourth Street.

Police say an argument took place between the 42-year-old male victim and suspect over an alleged stolen vehicle which led to the assault.

One shot was fired, but it is still unclear if the victim’s injuries were sustained from the bullet.

The victim was not transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The suspect is currently lodged at the St. Louis County Jail.