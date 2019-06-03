Update: Preliminary Cause of Death Determined for Fond du Lac Woman

BROOKSTON, Minn. – According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office, an autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday determined the preliminary cause of death for Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson to be hanging.

Authorities say the manner of death is still pending at this time.

The Medical Examiner says they found no signs of trauma, assault or homicidal evidence during the autopsy.

Robertson, 31, was last seen alive on May 24. Her body was discovered by a search party on Saturday near a rural community within the Brookston District of the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The case remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.