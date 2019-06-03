Zoo and DTA Announce Partnership

A partnership benefiting both parties was started Monday morning

DULUTH, Minn.- With tourist season vastly approaching, Duluth Transit Authority and the Lake Superior Zoo announced a partnership benefiting both parties of getting people to use both amenities.

A new co-branded bus wrap was unveiled with the Lake Superior Zoo’s new logo and promoting the DTA’s convenient service to the area. A collaboration that helps both going into the summer.

“If you think of the number of people, you know, 6 or 7 million that attend visit duluth on an annual basis, a lot of those are downtown Canal Park area. The more word we can get to those folks that there are other attractions out in greater portions of Duluth the better. The DTA is a great way for folks to advertise that message”, said Erik Simonson, Lake Superior Zoo Chief Executive Officer.

The collaboration between the two is for a year.