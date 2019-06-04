DULUTH, Minn. – Severe weather is likely to break out across parts of the Northland this afternoon and evening.

A “Severe Thunderstorm Watch” covers Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis in Minnesota and Burnett, Douglas and Washburn counties in Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning are likely with any storms that develop.

Earlier this afternoon, several counties have already experienced severe weather and a few warnings.

We’ll have the very latest on Fox 21 News at 5:30 and 9 p.m.

Fox 21 Chief Meteorologist Anthony Peoples