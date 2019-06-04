Cirrus Aircraft Announces New CEO

DULUTH, Minn. – Cirrus Aircraft announced Tuesday that Zean Nielsen will be the company’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Nielsen has held leadership roles at organizations such as Tesla Motors and James Hardie.

“Cirrus Aircraft has a remarkably bright future ahead,” noted Dale Klapmeier, Co-founder and National Aviation Hall of Fame member. “We are fortunate to have someone of Zean’s caliber and experience to lead us into the next era of growth. I am looking forward to moving into a Senior Advisory role and continuing to work with our exceptional team on reinventing the future of personal transportation.”

Dale Klapmeier, former CEO and co-founder of Cirrus Aircraft, announced in December he would be stepping down in 2019 saying he wanted to slow down a bit after more than 30 years on the job.

Nielsen took over as CEO on June 3.