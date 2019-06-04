Duluth Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Wife

DULUTH, Minn. – Disturbing new details are emerging about a violent stabbing in Duluth.

Ryan Richard Jazdzewski, 40, is now charged with second-degree murder after admitting to stabbing his wife 10-12 times on Sunday at home on Chester Park Drive, according to the criminal complaint.

He told police he stabbed his wife Nicole, 41, after they had been in a “horrible fight” and he “lost it” while one of his young children watched the stabbing happen.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Duluth police were dispatched to the home of Jazdzewski and his wife on a report of a domestic assault.

The criminal complaint says they found the defendant and the couple’s 7-year-old daughter covered in blood after arriving to the scene.

When officers entered the home they found Nicole lying in the kitchen, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Nicole was taken to St. Luke’s where she was pronounced dead.

“When an event like this happens it is very traumatic obviously for the family and for all the loved ones involved as well as the officers that have to respond to any domestic violence calls. It’s extremely dangerous in nature,” said Duluth Police Lt. Dan Chicos.

According to the criminal complaint, Jazdzewski told police the couple started arguing that evening after Nicole told him she wanted a divorce.

The defendant says during the argument Nicole grabbed her phone and a knife from the kitchen in self–defense.

Jazdzewski says he took the knife from his wife and stabbed her repeatedly to keep her from calling police.

He told authorities he only stopped when his daughter said “Don’t kill mom.”

Jazdzewski is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.