Landline Twin Cities Bus Service Takes Flight

Non-stop low cost service from DLH to MSP.

DULUTH, Minn.- Driving to the Twin Cities from Duluth can be tiring, especially if you’re trying to catch an early flight.

That’s why the two entrepreneurs who started the bus service Landline said they chose Minnesota–to launch a low-cost transportation option to save people money, and bring more people in and out of Duluth International Airport.

An open house was held at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday, marking the beginning of Landline offering trips to the cities, for fares as low as $5.

Landline employees, officials from the airport, and others gathered to cut the ribbon, sending the first Landline on its inaugural journey.

The Landline bus leaves five times daily to and from MSP, with the $5 trips taking place early in the morning and later at night. Most other trips come out to $9.

According to Landline co-founder and President Ben Munson, the three-hour long trip is not your typical bus ride.

“We’re really trying to redefine what riding a bus is like,” Munson said.

“So when you get on the bus, this landline, you’re gonna have a really comfortable big seat, there’s Wi–Fi, there’s power, just a totally different experience than your typical bus ride.”

The buses also feature tables and a restroom.

Travelers can book trips online through their online booking tool. The earlier you book, the cheaper it will be.

DLH Airport officials said they are happy to add Landline to their current mix of transportation.

Due to the nasty storm on Tuesday, after the launch some regular travelers were delayed leaving Duluth International, Landline used their spare bus to take them to the cities free of charge.

The service is not just for air-travelers, you can use it just to hitch a ride to the cities and back.

“It’s for anybody who wants to get to Minneapolis for a great price and with a comfortable bus,” said co-founder and CEO, David Sunde. “You can take us down to the Twin Cities, hop down the light rail from our drop off location terminal 2, catch a Twins game, or you can use us to connect to an airline.”

The service will also be launching in Mankato this Thursday. Munson and Sunde said they’ll take it to seven other Minnesota cities over the next 18 months.