National Weather Service Prepares for Storm Season

Extra staff on hand to help NWS keep Northland ahead of severe weather.

DULUTH, Minn.- The National Weather Service has extra staff on duty to monitor severe weather like the storms we had earlier Tuesday.

Forecasters say it’s imperative to warn those on land and water of incoming bad weather to potentially save lives.

“Our critical mission here at the National Weather Service is the protection of life and property,” said Science and Operations Officer Dan Miller. “So educating all of our core users: emergency management, the media, the general public, schools.”

Along with education, the NWS issues weather warnings, including special marine warnings, which Miller said is among the most important things they do.

“I think is a little bit underappreciated and maybe a little bit unknown in addition to just issuing a routine forecast.”

According to National Weather Service officials, based on last year’s summer it seems this summer will not be as active with severe weather.

But you should always be prepared for all types of bad weather, like tornadoes, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Cass County Minnesota tornado outbreak.