Panthers Softball Excited for First Ever Trip to State Tournament

The South Ridge softball team will take on top-seeded New York Mills.

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge softball team are heading to their first-ever state tournament later this week.

The Panthers did not allow a single run in the section tournament and while all eyes were on the performance of pitcher Malania Madill, their defense was stellar as well.

“We were in the gym a lot in the beginning of the season so we got a lot of time to work on our infield. Roger [Plachta] taught us a lot of new plays. Me and Celia [Olesiak] pitched throughout the winter, too so we have a lot of outside of practice,” said Madill.

“It helps our pitchers out big time and that was keeps their momentum. They stay in the groove because our defense is so good. They get relief when the girls hit the ball because they know they have a team behind them that can lay it out and make the play,” assistant coach Mikayla Olesiak said.

South Ridge will have a daunting task as they take on top seed New York Mills in the quarterfinals. And as long as they can calm the nerves, the team feels they have the talent to pull off a huge upset.

“I think we all have a little bit of nerves, but I think that’s because it’s our first time going down there and hopefully that will go away after the first pitch,” infielder Celia Olesiak said.

First pitch on Thursday at Caswell Park in Mankato is set for 1 p.m.