Pinnacle Pointe Music Studios Opens in Duluth

BY PHOTOJOURNALIST BRANDON GORDON

DULUTH, Minn.-Have you ever wanted to record your own album or single?

There’s a new opportunity for you to do just that in Duluth. Pinnacle Pointe Studios in West Duluth is now open for artists in any music genre.

The new space’s goal, which is run by a local music producer, is not only going to be used as a media hub for aspiring artists, but an inclusive place for all.

“We’re trying to offer a place people could feel comfortable at and an environment that is inclusive to them to create music and get their music heard,” said Victor Martinez, co-owner of Pinnacle Pointe Studios.

The new studio is located on Redruth Street out in Gary-New Duluth.

They are open by appointment only. To find out more, visit this website.