Second Annual Garden Art Fair in Duluth Friday, Saturday

Spring at Last Greenhouse is Hosting a Second Annual Garden Art Fair June 7, 8

DULUTH, Minn. – Calling local garden art vendors and green thumbs.

Spring at Last Greenhouse in Duluth is hosting their second annual Garden Art Fair Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Spring at Last is located at 4112 West Arrowhead Road.

If you’re interested in selling your own art at the fair, you’re encouraged to contact Michelle Couillard at (218) 260-7856.

A cost of $20 is required to sign up and sell at the fair.

The locally owned greenhouse will have a variety of different vendors inside and outside, selling unique garden art.

