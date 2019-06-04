Superior City Council Still Without President

City Attorney Frog Prell continues to work on a memo telling the council if a game of chance is allowed to choose president

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior City Council is still without a President.

This, as City Attorney Frog Prell continues to work on a memo telling the council if it’s allowed to cut a deck of cards or use another game of chance as a tie-breaker to elect the next President.

At the June 4th meeting, the council voted to table the presidency decision until June 18th.

In the previous three meetings, a council has abstained from voting from either Ruth Ludwig or Brent Fennessy so a tie-breaking vote could not be cast by Mayor Jim Paine.

According to Councilor Dan Olson, the council elected him President in 2008 by cutting a deck of cards.

It’s something he thinks should happen this year so the council can independently elect their leader without a vote from the Mayor, to keep his power in check.

“From where I stand in politics, small town politics, the mayor doesn’t need to break a tie like that,” said Councilor Olson. “He should be a part of the process but shouldn’t be making the recommendations that he will arbitrarily make a decision for the other ten people.”

Mayor Jim Paine has repeatedly said he thinks it’s illegal to play a game of chance to elect a Council President and has said it’s his responsibility as mayor to cast tie-breaking votes.