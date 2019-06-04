Update: Duluth man Charged With Second Degree Murder in Stabbing Death of Wife

Jazdzewski Charged in Domestic Violence Homicide

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man has been charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife on Sunday evening in the Chester Park neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski told authorities he and his wife got into a “horrible fight” and he “lost it” stabbing her approximately 10-12 times in the torso in front of their oldest daughter in their kitchen.

Court records say officers were called to 818 Chester Park Drive after dispatch learned a young girl “covered in blood” was asking for help.

Upon arriving at the home officers say a young girl, later identified as the 7-year-old child of the parties, exited the home with blood on her shirt, shorts, arms, and legs. Jazdzewski followed the child out of the home, also covered in blood, and was ordered to the ground.

The child told officers her mom and dad had been fighting and that “she is dead.”

According to the complaint, when officers entered the home they found the female victim, Nicole, laying on her back in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds on her torso.

Nicole was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Jazdzewski was transported to Essentia Health for wounds to his finger and forearm.

Jazdzewski told investigators during an interview that his wife told him on Sunday she wanted a divorce and they began arguing before bed.

He told authorities his wife went to the kitchen during their fight and grabbed a knife for self-defense. As the argument escalated Jazdzewski grabbed the knife from her and “just started stabbing.”

According to the complaint, Jazdzewski told investigators he stopped stabbing his wife when his daughter said “don’t kill mom.”