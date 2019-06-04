WisDOT/MnDOT set Vehicle Weight Restrictions on Blatnik Bridge

The Restrictions Will be Effective June 4

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation made a joint announcement Tuesday that overweight vehicles will be restricted from using the Blatnik Bridge effective June 4.

According to a recent press release, the maximum weight will be set at 40 tons.

“The bridge is safe,” MnDOT District Engineer Duane Hill said. “We are taking this step to ensure the bridge remains serviceable until we can replace it.”

WisDOT and MnDOT are working together to consider alternatives to replace the bridge as soon as 2028.