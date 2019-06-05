Bail set for Duluth man Charged in Fatally Stabbing Wife

DULUTH, Minn. – Bail has been set at $750,000 for Ryan Jazdzewski, 40, who was charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder after admitting to fatally stabbing his wife in their home on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, the stabbing happened Sunday evening in the Chester Park Neighborhood after Jazdzewski’s wife, Nicole, asked him for a divorce.

Duluth Police were dispatched to the area on a report of an assault and a young girl covered in blood asking for help.

After police arrived on scene they learned that Jazdzewski had stabbed his wife in the kitchen of their home 10-12 times in front of their young daughter.

Nicole was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

During his first appearance Jazdzewski was also ordered by the judge to have no contact with his three young children.

Jazdzewski is due back in court on July 1.