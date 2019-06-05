Cloquet Police Detective Fired; Officer’s Attorney Calls Out Council, County Attorney

CLOQUET, Minn. – A longtime Cloquet police officer of 22 years has been fired from the job for what the city calls allegations of misconduct.

K9 detective Scott Holman was terminated by the city council Tuesday in a 4-2 vote.

Allegations against Holman were not made available by City Administrator Aaron Reeves because he said it was a personnel matter.

But Holman’s attorney, Mike Padden, told FOX 21 the firing stems from Brady complaint against Holman that was issued by newly elected County Attorney Lauri Ketola that cites questionable political posts on social media in 2017 and an incident in 2004 where Holman was out drinking when he was supposed to be at a mandatory firearms training.

But Padden believes those incidents don’t warrant being labeled a bad cop.

“What happened last night at the Cloquet City Council meeting, regarding a police officer, who with his K-9 partner had obtained elite status in the War on Drugs, was despicable and based not on his conduct, but was for purely political reasons. Equally despicable was the conduct of Carlton County Attorney with labeling Holman Brady, which is like a Scarlet letter – and was also a purely political decision rendered by a legal official who should have known better and recognized she had an obvious conflict of interest,” Padden said.

Carlton County Attorney Lauri Ketola released the following statement to FOX 21 on the issue:

“I got elected to do the right thing, not the popular thing. This office is based on professionalism and integrity and that does not come without resistance,” Ketola said.

Meanwhile, this is the second Cloquet police officer in less than a year to be pushed out the door after being labeled a Brady cop.

A Brady cop is a law enforcement officer who lost their credibility on the job if they are found, for example, to be dishonest, which compromises the police reports and court proceedings they are involved in.

Cloquet Police Officer Scott Beckman, an 18-year veteran of the force, was issued a Brady complaint by Ketola for misconduct allegations in December of 2018.

She in turn said she had to throw out more than a dozen criminal cases that officer Beckman was involved with.

Beckman is on a mutually agreed paid leave until September.

Meanwhile, it’s still not known why Cloquet Police Chief Jeff Palmer remains off the job or when he will return.

Chief Palmer began his “voluntary paid leave” on April 16.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves has said this isn’t related to the complaint filed against Palme by the former police chief, Wade Lamirande, who accused Palmer of mishandling his complaint filed in 20-17.

In that complaint, Lamirande said he got harassing phone calls from Cloquet police officers after he retired in 2014.

However, an outside investigation concluded that the claims were not substantiated.