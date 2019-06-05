Community Health Fair Brings Awareness to Available Health Resources

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Some folks in the Northland may have trouble finding the right health resources they need.

University of Wisconsin–Superior hosted a community health fair to bring awareness to those resources that are available in the Northland.

Several organizations set up booths and talked to visitors about handle their finances and how to get the best home care services.

Some even helped out with the tedious process of applying for health insurance.

“A lot of people don’t know how to plan and they don’t know who to go to ask those questions,” said Kat Warner, Social Worker at Middle River Health and Rehabilitation.

“A comfort in just knowing resources are here anytime they need them. Just know they are available will give them great comfort,” Warner continues.

More than a dozen organizations took part in the community health fair.