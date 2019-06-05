Deer Caught Inside Grand Rapids Business

The deer was inside what will be the Boulder Tap House, in the former Ground Round space

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – An unexpected visitor walked out of the wilderness to take a sneak peek at a business that isn’t even open yet.

A deer stopped in at the Boulder Tap House, which is currently under construction in the former Ground Round space on Pokegama Avenue.

Police responded and eventually helped the deer out of the building.

“Carl was talking to the deer like it was a dog, trying to get it to come to him, and I thought it was actually hilarious,” said Officer Troy Scott of the Grand Rapids Police Department. “So two reasons I decided to get my camera out, because this is embarrassing for Carl and it’s also kind of neat. You don’t have a deer in a building every day.”

Police tell us the deer broke a mirror in the bathroom, which hopefully won’t give the new business years of bad luck.