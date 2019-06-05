Duluth Marshall’s Ben Pedersen Drafted by Baltimore Orioles

The senior pitcher was taken in the 38th round.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall pitcher Ben Pedersen heard his name called Wednesday in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The senior flamethrower was selected in the 38th round by the Baltimore Orioles. The Missouri commit is wrapping up his career with the Hilltoppers as one of the best baseball prospects in the history of the Northland.

Pedersen and the Hilltoppers will take on Esko Thursday in the Section 7AA title game. First pitch from Egerdahl Field in Proctor is set for 5 p.m.