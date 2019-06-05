Failing Storm Sewers Flood Superior Street Reconstruction Project

DULUTH, Minn. – Recent rain in Duluth stopped construction on Superior Street for the day.

A portion of the site near 3rd Avenue flooded with an overwhelming amount of water.

Nearly one inch of rain came down in the city, which isn’t much of an issue.

But because the rain fell quickly, the city says the water was too much to handle for the storm sewers.

“The storm sewer located in that neighborhood has a restriction where two pipes conflict,” said Chief Engineer of Utilites Eric Shaffer.

“Storm sewer collection systems in the city are only sized to handle a tenure rain event,” Shaffer explains.

The city says after Grandma Marathon, the conflicting pipes will be removed and replaced to prevent the sewers from overflowing with future rain.

Even with these challenges, the city also says the project is still on schedule.

Nearby businesses along Superior Street weren’t impacted by the flooding.

But they are feeling some impacts from the construction project.

Overall, they are optimistic for the future.

“It slowed business down a little bit. The locals are kind of avoiding it,” said Fannie Rose Store Manager Holly Vanderport.

“It was something that needed to be done. Superior Street was getting rough. Once its redone, the parking, the whole revitalization will be great,” Vanderport continues.

The city says as long as Mother Nature cooperates the project will stay on track.

This phase of the reconstruction project is expected to go until the Fall.