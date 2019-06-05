North Shore Scenic Railroad Brings Back Dinner Trains for Summer Season

Dinner Trains are Offered Fridays and Saturdays in the Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad is rolling down the tracks once again for a summer full of memories up the North Shore.

The Railroad offers a variety of dinner trains throughout the summer, including the Pizza Train, Whiskey Tasting Dinner in the Diner, and the Summer BBQ Train.

Ken Buehler, Executive Director of the North Shore Scenic Railroad, says there’s a train ride for everyone to take part in and it’s great for all ages.

Dinner Trains run routinely on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer.

If you’d like to book tickets to one of the upcoming train rides, you’re encouraged to click here for more information.