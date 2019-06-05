Services to be Held for Domestic Violence Victim

DULUTH, Minn. – Services for Nicole Ann Jazdzewski, 41, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10 at St. Philips Catholic Church in Bemidji.

According to her obituary, visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Friends and family remember Nikki as a caring and loving mother and friend. “She always tried to put people first and always managed to get the perfect gift for birthday, anniversaries and events. Her first love, though, was her children,” her obituary reads.

Nikki started working as a nurse at St. Luke’s in the Cardiac Unit in 2009 and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

St. Luke’s Interim President/CEO & CFO Eric John said in a statement,

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of St. Luke’s Critical Care Nurse Nikki Jazdzewski. She has been a valued member of our team since 2009 and will be greatly missed.

Her death was a terrible shock to her coworkers and friends. We have grief counseling available for colleagues. St. Luke’s is doing everything we can to support Nikki’s family and help them through this tragic time.”

Nicole’s husband, 40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski, was charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder after admitting to fatally stabbing her in their Chester Park neighborhood home on Sunday evening.

Police were dispatched to the home on a report of an assault and a young girl, later identified as the pair’s child, covered in blood asking for help.

After arriving on scene police learned Ryan Jazdzewski had stabbed his wife in the kitchen of their home 10-12 times in front of their young daughter.

Jazdzewski told officers him and his wife got into a “horrible fight” because Nicole had asked for a divorce earlier in the day and he “lost it.”

Nicole was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

You can view Nicole’s full obituary by clicking here.