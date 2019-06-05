Timberwolves Baseball Blank Bulldogs to Advance to Section Title Game

Ely got the win over Carlton Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tyler Housey would score twice as the Ely baseball team knocked off Carlton 3-0 Wednesday night in the Section 7A semi-finals at Wade Stadium.

Trevor Mattson pitched a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts to help the Timberwolves reach the section finals for the sixth time in the past nine years.

Ely will face South Ridge in the section championship game Thursday at 5 p.m. at Wade Stadium.