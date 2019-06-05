Volunteers Lend a Hand to Help Beautify the Downtown Waterfront

This is the 17th year this event has taken place.

DULUTH, Minn. – Downtown Duluth is about to get spruced up for the summer.

The greater Downtown Council and the City of Duluth teamed up with several volunteers at Wheeler Field to fill planters with flowers for the downtown waterfront.

Volunteers filled more than 100 street planters with flowers that will be placed along the sidewalks to help beautify the area this summer.

The Downtown Council says every year more than 50 volunteers come out to help.

Most are repeat volunteers.

“Its really gratifying to see volunteers come out to lend a hand,” said Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes.

“It’s really a community effort to better our Downtown Waterfront. Bring a splash of color to it and help it out for the season,” Stokes continue.

The Clean and Safe team will put the planters out this Saturday.

