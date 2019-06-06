Better Your Understanding to Protect and Advocate for Human Trafficking

Prevention strategies and supportive services were the topic of discussion Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.- A combination of awareness advocacy prevention strategies and supportive services was the topic of discussion today during a forum in Duluth looking into issues connected to human trafficking.

Those in attendance received training on how they can help victims making sure they can all work together to protect survivors and advocate for change.

“So our purpose is to say yes this happened but here are some services to help you walk through that process and see how we can go from here”, says Tatiana Bergum, Safe Harbor Coordinator.

The training, held at the Great Lakes Aquarium was put on by the Youth Intervention Program Association.