Body Found in Wooded Area Near Carey Lake in Hibbing

This is an Ongoing Investigation

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department says the body of a deceased male was found in a wooded area near Care Lake Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area just before 2:00 p.m. after an individual walking their dog located the body.

Authorities say the area has been secured and they are actively investigating the incident.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.