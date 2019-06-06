Cloquet Area Firefighter Resigns After FOX 21’s Report on Sexual Assault Allegations

CLOQUET, Minn. – We have a follow-up to a story FOX 21’s Nikki Davidson brought you Wednesday night involving a Northland first responder who was accused but never charged in St. Louis County and Carlton County of two separate cases of sexual assault, which in one case involved a 16-year-old girl.

Thursday at 6 a.m., that 29-year-old first responder with the Cloquet Area Fire Department for nearly six years resigned from his position.

Fire Chief Kevin Schroeder released the following statement to FOX 21. It reads in part:

“As a public safety provider we take the integrity and morality of our employees very seriously. We conduct background checks on all employees and conduct annual employee evaluations. As the issues discussed were never charged, they did not appear in our background checks, and local law enforcement/prosecutor agencies did not provide information on these accusations. While the employee featured in your story had no disciplinary action or public complaints with our organization, he separated from employment with us this morning.”

Chief Schroeder says he will be reaching out to the Carlton County Attorney’s Office to find out if there’s any protocol in place to inform city agencies of active criminal investigations against public employees.

Schroeder says while cases may not be charged, the Cloquet Area Fire Department performs its own investigation on allegations of misconduct of all types, which can result in termination.

