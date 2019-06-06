DECC: William A. Irvin Will Stay Closed For 2019 Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The popular William A. Irvin officially won’t be coming back for a second season in a row. And that means a no-go for the popular Haunted Ship in October.

The Irvin, which brings in $200,000 a season as a floating museum, has been backed up in line for preventative maintenance work at Fraser Shipyards in Superior.

The ship lost its spot in the line after the cost for repairs was quoted higher than the $500,000 grant the DECC landed to do the repairs.

The holdup last year was because of the delayed seawall reconstruction project in the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park where the ship is docked for tours.

The DECC’s executive director, Chelly Townsend, said Wednesday a contract with Fraser is close to getting signed for the preventative repairs within budget before it returns in late summer.

Townsend said there just won’t be enough time to get the ship ready and staff hired for operation in 2019.