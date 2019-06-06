Fill-A-Truck Feed-A-Family Campaign Supports Second Harvest Food Bank

The goal is to also raise $10,000.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Superior Transportation Association is looking to feed Northland families by filling a truck with food items and raising $10,000 for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Passing customers donated cash or purchased a bag of food worth five bucks.

A one dollar donation can create about three meals for a Northland family from the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Kids are getting done with school and they are going to be without the school lunch program every day. We want to make sure kids have food for the summer,” said volunteer Gina Schneider.

About three corporate sponsors will match any money raised during the campaign.

Donations will be collected until June 8th.

Click here for a complete list of drop off locations.