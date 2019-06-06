Gary-New Duluth Dog Park Named After Fallen K-9 Haas

Haas Memorial Dog Park is part of a big renovation at the GND Recreation Center

DULUTH, Minn. – The dog park at the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Center has been renamed in honor of fallen Duluth Police K-9, Haas.

Haas was shot and killed on January 13th while responding to a domestic dispute.

His partner, Officer Aaron Haller, took a bullet to the vest the same night.

Now, Haas’ name will not be forgotten in Duluth. The K-9 partner has been immortalized with a metal plaque and a park that’s been renamed the Haas Memorial Dog Park.

Haas’ partner, Officer Aaron Haller and his family were at the celebration.

Haller grew up in the Smithville neighborhood and attended Stowe Elementary School, which is on the same property as the Haas Memorial Dog Park.

He says it’s an honor for his fallen partner to be celebrated and for the memorial to shine a light on the danger police officers face every day.

“There’s something here, somewhere people can go to learn about it and parents maybe talk to their kids about it and let them know these are the kinds of things cops can go through on a daily basis potentially and they’re out here doing that stuff for us,” said Haller.

A new community garden and sports court is also open at the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Center.

The new spots give current Stowe Elementary students plenty of opportunities for after school activities.

Stowe’s principal tells us he feels blessed to have it in its community.

“I can’t tell you how many times I use this facility throughout the week, whether it’s playing foosball with a student, just to kind of talk and see how things are going, or it’s coming and shooting baskets here on our brand new sports court,” said Principal Nathan Glockle.

The recreation center upgrades were paid for with corporate and community donations.

Officer Aaron Haller recently graduated the K-9 academy with his new K-9 partner, Luna.

Haller did not take Luna or his other dogs to the Haas Memorial Park, but says he plans to in the future.