Hilltoppers Baseball Tops Eskomos for Third Straight Section Title

For the second year in a row, Duluth Marshall defeated Esko to advance to the state tournament.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall baseball team continued its dominating run through the section playoffs, topping Esko 9-0 to win the Section 7AA Championship and advance to state for the third straight year.

Brett Benson threw a five-hitter complete game, needing just 78 pitches to complete the shutout. Tyler Johnson went 4-for-4 with three RBI.

“I think for this group it’s something that’s pretty special. They’ve put in a ton of work, they’ve been in the starting lineup for four years, they had a pretty big expectation that this is where we would end up so some of it feels like unfinished business in front of us with the upcoming games. But the parts that are behind us was expected so it feels good to be headed back,” head coach Joe Wicklund said.

The Hilltoppers now await the Class AA seedings for the state tournament which will begin next week.