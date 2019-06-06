Hunters Baseball Team Win First Section Title in 65 Years

Duluth Denfeld was able to hold off Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAA title game.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7AAA championship game, Grand Rapids would ride some stellar pitching to a 5-0 win over Duluth Denfeld to force a winner-take-all game. And in that game, the hits would come early and often as the Hunters knocked off the Thunderhawks 10-3 to win their first section title since 1954.

Duluth Denfeld will now wait to hear who their opponent will be in the Class AAA state tournament. Seedings will be announced this weekend.