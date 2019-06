Lake Avenue Construction Underway

Crews were out Thursday afternoon putting down blacktop as part of the reconstruction project

DULUTH, Minn.- Meanwhile, crews were out putting down blacktop as part of the Park Point Road reconstruction project.

The part of the road that stretches from 13th street to the Lift Bridge was lowered three inches due to deep pot holes at the site.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up the week before Grandma’s Marathon.