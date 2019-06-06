Minnesota State Legislative Session Wrap-up

The DFL says while they're excited about some of their accomplishments, there's still more work to be done.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2019 Minnesota legislative session has wrapped up and the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party chair says that while they’re excited about some of their accomplishments, there’s still more work that needs to be done.

Chairman Ken Martin said a compromise allowed the legislature to preserve the healthcare system, increase local government aid, and education funding which he says will be felt in Duluth.

“Just here in Duluth alone thanks to the education funding increases we are going to see about 2.6 million dollars more in education funding, about a million and a half more in special education funding,” said Ken Martin, the DFL Chair.

In the next session, Martin hopes to address gun control, insulin costs, and the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act.