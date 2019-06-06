Pan-O-Gold Closes It’s Doors After 20 Years

"It's almost like family."

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a popular place to find bargains for a long time, but Pan-O-Gold bread thrift store in Duluth is closing its doors after more than 20 years.

Pan o gold has been selling fresh bread and snacks at discounted prices.

Now it will no longer be a resource for many families to use.

A sales clerk says the store has been understaffed for quite some time.

They tried to hire enough employees, but no one came to fill out applications.

They eventually had to make the difficult decision to close the doors.

“It’s almost like family. We get to know so many people, regular people that come in. You know all about their families and their lives. That is going to be really missed,” said sales clerk Barb Davey.

Over the years Pan-O-Gold has donated to C.H.U.M and other local organizations.

It has also been a resource for several group homes in the Northland.

One customer purchasing for her group home says things won’t be the same.

“It’s gonna be tough. Its one of the things that helps us stay on budget. The more we can save on simple things like bread the more we can do with the budget,” said Ashley Taylor.

The Pan-O-Gold sales clerk says C.H.U.M will still receive donations twice a week from the company.

Anything left over in the store once it closes will be donated to local farmers to feed their animals.

The last day to get bread from the Pan-O-Gold bread thrift store is June 7th.