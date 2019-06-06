Panthers Baseball Team Win Back-to-Back Section Titles

South Ridge blanked Ely 9-0 in the elimination game.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7A baseball championship, Ely would hang on for the 9-8 win over South Ridge to force a winner-take-all game. And in that game, the Panthers would flip the script as they blanked the Timberwolves 9-0 to win their second straight section title.

South Ridge pitcher Mason Lane allowed two hits and struck out nine as the Panthers are going back to the Class A state tournament.