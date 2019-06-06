Piedmont Elementary Spent The Day Outside On The Last Day Of School

Piedmont's elementary soccer field was filled with students and activities for them to participate in

DULUTH, Minn.- Students from across the area are celebrating as it’s the last day of school for many of them. That includes kids at Piedmont Elementary School in Duluth spent the day playing outside instead of being stuck in the classroom.

The soccer field was busy with activities like dancing, tug of war, and relay races. The school says it’s always fun to give the kids an amazing last day.

“It’s just fun. The community. It’s to see the whole school together and you don’t see that all that often but to see everyone together is a great time”, says Louann Aspoas, physical education teacher at Piedmont Elementary.

Field day is a tradition Piedmont Elementary will continue for years to come.