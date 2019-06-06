Pop Up Play at Leif Erikson Park

The Parks and Recreation Department supplies all the equipment including soccer, ladder golf, bags, and many other activities.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth kicked off its summer long Pop Up Play Thursdays at parks around the city.

“Being mobile means we can bring recreation to people and so if people have limited access to getting around to Leif Erickson we can come to them and it’s at a different park every Thursday,” said Megan Lidd, the recreation specialist, of the City of Duluth.

The Pop Up goes from now through September 12th from 3-5 P.M. on Thursdays.

Visit Duluth’s Park and Recreation Department’s website for the location schedule here.