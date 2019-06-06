Security Changes Coming to Target Field

Express Lanes Will Still be Available for People Without a bag

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – In an effort to ease congestion and get people through the gates in a timelier manner, the Minnesota Twins announced changes to their security procedures Thursday.

Starting June 11 during the Twins’ next homestand, fans will be able to go through security at Target Field without having to emptying their pockets.

Target Field’s bag policy is also changing. Beginning July 5, only “single-compartment” bags, diaper bags and medically-necessary items will be allowed in the stadium.

“These changes, which are rooted in driving efficiencies within our security process, are designed to help improve ingress into Target Field, with the end result of getting our fans into the ballpark quickly and safely,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement.

Express lanes will still be available for people entering the stadium without a bag at gates 6 and 34.